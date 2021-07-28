Banty CEO Scott Wilson Explains Why Video Calling Should Be Used For An Epic Olympics Watch Party

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are upon us.

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are upon us. After being pushed back a year due to COVID-19, athletes from around the world are back to compete on the world's biggest stage. Of course, a lot of people will be watching.

According to a poll conducted in May 2021 by Amdocs, 48% of Americans said they were going to watch the Olympics. It was also discovered that 43% of viewers planned to watch via cable television, while 28% would turn to streaming services.

No matter how you choose to consume the Olympics, Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of virtual meeting solution Banty Inc. , believes video calling should be used for watch parties, because:

You can gather with family and friends from a distance: Growing up, many would watch the Olympics with those in their household, or buddies from down the street. Even if you've all moved away from each other, gathering on a video call to watch the games together could jumpstart a new tradition

People can educate each other on unfamiliar sports: A lot of time watching the Olympics is spent trying to understand various sports. When having a watch party there is a better opportunity for people to educate one another about a sport's rules and scoring structure

It's always more fun to root for the athletes together: Cheering is fun, but doing so alone can get weird, or even boring, after some time. By going on a video call with your fellow Olympic fanatics, you can engage in the excitement together, even if it's from a distance

Party goers can keep each other updated on results: There are always a lot of events going on at the same time, making it hard to keep up with the latest happenings. During an Olympics watch party, an attendee can watch their favourite event, while others on the call can keep them apprised about how additional competitions are unfolding

Medal ceremonies are better with more anthem singers: When your countryman or countrywoman wins, you just have to sing along to the anthem while they stand on the podium with their gold medal. This is a perfect excuse for friends and family to stand up together, belt out the anthem, and revel in an athlete, or team's, accomplishment

"The Olympics always have the power to bring people together," offers Scott. "Video calling also has that power. When the two are combined, those watching the games from home can enjoy the events in a whole new, elevated manner. No matter where your Olympic viewing mates may reside, you can all take in the sights, sounds, and memories together by using a reliable online meeting platform like Banty."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

