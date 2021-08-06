Banty CEO Scott Wilson Explains How To Prepare New Staff For Video Conferences

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whenever you welcome new staff to your company, there is a certain level of training that needs to be provided at the outset.

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whenever you welcome new staff to your company, there is a certain level of training that needs to be provided at the outset. Doing this correctly sets up an employee for success at the company, which helps business thrive in the long run.

Currently, 89% of users say video calling helps them feel connected ( Lifesize), meaning it's very likely your new hire already understands the benefit of using such technology. That said, it is still important for you to communicate how your company expects them to prepare for virtual meetings.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing service Banty Inc. , believes in this sentiment and offers the following advice:

Explain video call expectations: No matter the role someone is hired to perform, they will undoubtedly be asked to contribute during online meetings. As the manager, it is your responsibility to communicate what this person needs to bring to each meeting, as well as how they are expected to conduct themselves

Discuss the significance of attending each call: Not all virtual meetings will have the same focus. As a result, not everyone will always have a prominent role in them. However, new staff should recognize their attendance at each meeting they're invited to is crucial. Not only will these calls educate them on different aspects of the business, but it'll also help them build a greater rapport with their teammates

Note that timing is imperative: Regardless of if a meeting is for internal purposes only, or to go over plans with a client, timing is significant. This means not being late to any video call whatsoever, as well as delivering presentations and/or conversation points in a thoughtful, yet concise manner

Educate new staff on the video call platform: Not every person, or every company, uses the same online meeting platform. As such, you need to see that everyone on your team is well-versed on the video conferencing service your company uses. This will help improve a staff member's skill set, and allow them to avoid any embarrassing mishaps during a call

Share agendas: Whenever you invite a new hire to a video call, see that they have been given a meeting agenda in advance. If necessary, translate some of the finer points of said agenda, while highlighting when they are expected to speak. This guidance will put a new employee's mind at ease and help them properly prepare for their in-meeting responsibilities

"You always want new employees to feel like they are receiving the best onboarding experience possible," adds Scott. "By training them properly with respect to your company's video conferencing practices, you will be giving these hires a chance to hone their skills, and have a meaningful presence within virtual meetings."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

