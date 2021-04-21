Bantec, Through Bantec Sanitizing Franchisees, Will Offer Drone Stadium, Field And Playground Sanitizing For Schools And Athletic Teams This Fall

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc.(OTC: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary Bantec Sanitizing, LLC, will offer drone stadium, field and playground sanitizing for schools and athletic teams this fall.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "With FAA certified drone pilots, we envision our franchisees drone spraying football, soccer, and lacrosse fields, stadium seating, and other athletic areas with Bantec Sanitizing products to help eliminate Covid-19 concerns. Being in the final legal document preparation stage, we anticipate launching franchise sales in early June".

About Bantec Sanitizing

Bantec Sanitizing, a division of Bantec, provides a variety of products and services to help facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards. On February 3, 2021 Bantec announced that it will offer Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a Franchise. Future Bantec Sanitizing franchisees will offer Bantec Sanitizing supplies, robots, UV lights, drone sanitizing, spraying, and deep cleaning services. The world, as we knew it, changed with Covid-19; the way we view sanitizing and deep cleaning will never be the same".

Bantec Sanitizing: www.bantec.store

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions, sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. We intend to grow different business lines, including using the franchise model, that support the customers described above.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

