CHANDLER, Ariz., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An Accredas Investments property, Banner Imaging the premier diagnostic imaging services provider in Phoenix, AZ located at Chandler Medical Plaza ( chandlermedicalplaza.com) are proud to announce their new tenants Sun Valley Recovery and Desert Sky Urology with multiple 10-year lease commitments. Chandler Medical Plaza located at 1076 W. Chandler Blvd is a full-service medical plaza providing premier medical and health treatments from Phoenix's well-established 360 Physical Therapy and Aquatic Center's, Metro Infusion Center for IV treatments, Medical Urology services, Anytime Fitness Gym to keep you healthy 24 hours a day with safe and ample well-lit parking. Home recovery, elder care and unique attention to autism patients can now obtain much needed professional care through Sun Valley Recovery. When visiting Chandler Medical Plaza enjoy a freshly baked Churro at Yelps favorite Dulce Churro Café, who just opened, and a fantastic breakfast at the East Valleys Favorite Sunny's Diner. Visit www.crexi.com/properties/598213/arizona-banner-health---chandler-medical-plaza

Accredas investments is a commercial property investment and development real estate company specializing in Core and Core plus properties targeting class A properties and value-add commercial properties to serve their clients. CEO and head of operations, Aldy Damian is a 25-year real estate executive transacting in excess of one million square feet of investment property. 310-717-6932 ph.

Contact: Aldy Damian 310-717-6932 309542@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banner-health--chandler-medical-plaza-announce-sun-valley-recovery-and-desert-sky-urology-as-new-tenants-301287559.html

SOURCE Accredas Investments