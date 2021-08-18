Banks In Canada Pledge Support For Canadian Red Cross Relief Efforts Following Earthquake In Haiti

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada have pledged support for Canadian Red Cross (CRC) relief efforts in Haiti following the devastating 7.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada have pledged support for Canadian Red Cross (CRC) relief efforts in Haiti following the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck August 14 th. The earthquake has caused severe damage to homes and critical infrastructure, including hospitals, according to the CRC, at a time when Haiti's health system is already strained due to COVID-19. As well, heavy rain from Tropical Depression Grace has compounded the impact of the earthquake.

Canadian Red Cross donations

The following banks are donating a combined $410,000 to the CRC to support immediate and ongoing relief efforts and long-term recovery in Haiti.

BMO

CIBC and Simplii Financial

National Bank

RBC

Scotiabank and Tangerine Bank

Canadian Western Bank will be accepting financial donations for the Canadian Red Cross from Canadians in their branches from August 18 to September 8 th. Several banks will also be encouraging customers and employees to donate through online portals. Canadians who wish to support the relief effort can also make a financial donation online at https://redcross.ca.

Additional support

In addition, TD Bank Group will be making corporate donations in support of relief efforts by Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and La Maison d' Haiti and BMO will be providing support to Unicef Canada.

"The devastation caused by the earthquake in Haiti is enormous. Banks have long supported Canadian Red Cross international appeals as well as other emergency relief organizations and our thoughts are with those in Haiti and all Haitian-Canadians." - Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

About the Canadian Bankers AssociationThe Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

