BankProv Becomes An Early Adopter Of The RTP® Network, Allowing Clients To Receive Funds In Real Time

AMESBURY, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv, an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients, has become a receiving bank on the RTP® network, the real-time payments system developed by The Clearing House (TCH) that enables consumers and businesses to send, clear, and settle payments immediately while also providing for advanced messaging capabilities.

"We're proud to be an early adopter of the first new domestic payment rail since ACH was established nearly 50 years ago," said Dave Mansfield, CEO of BankProv.

The RTP network gives the banking industry a modern platform for domestic payments, complete with rich data capabilities and immediate payment confirmation. The system enables instantaneous settlement and availability, so those funds can be used or withdrawn as cash within seconds.

"The Clearing House is excited that BankProv is bringing real-time payments to its customers," said Jim Aramanda, CEO of The Clearing House. "The RTP network is designed to be implemented by all depository institutions, allowing innovative banks such as BankProv to provide new levels of speed and efficiency in transactions that will significantly benefit their customers."

BankProv partnered with its core provider, COCC, to connect to the RTP network so customers can receive payments instantly. Beyond the inherent benefits of joining the network, such as the reduced return risk, continuous uptime, immediate settlement, and traceability, BankProv and other early adopters will help bolster the adoption of the RTP network throughout the United States.

"Our new breed of clients, particularly crypto-related businesses, have a need to move funds quickly to manage valuation risk due to market volatility," said Mansfield. "The RTP network allows us to better support high volume transaction and match their 24/7 business cycle. Beyond the Digital Currency community, the RTP network allows the bank to reduce return risk, enhance reconciliation efforts, and provide immediate settlement of funds."

By implementing the RTP network, BankProv joins a growing number of financial institutions offering advanced new capabilities to their customers. The RTP network currently reaches 60% of U.S. demand deposit accounts and all federally insured depository institutions, regardless of size, can join the network. BankProv plans to implement "send" functionality by the end of 2021 to allow customers to initiate payments from their existing accounts.

About The Clearing HouseThe Clearing House operates U.S.-based payments networks that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each day through wire, ACH, check image, and real-time payments. It is the nation's most experienced payments company, with a long track record of providing secure and reliable systems, payments innovation, and strategic thought leadership to financial institutions. Most recently, The Clearing House has revolutionized U.S. payments infrastructure with the RTP® network, which supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments, along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. These RTP capabilities enable all financial institutions to offer safer, faster, and smarter digital transaction services for their corporate and retail customers. Learn more at theclearinghouse.org.

About BankProvBankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) - Get Report. BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech and enterprise value lending with a focus on search fund loans. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Bank as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

