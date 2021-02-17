BankProv Appoints New Leader To Its Search Fund Lending Team In Support Of Entrepreneurs Nationwide

AMESBURY, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv, an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients, has promoted Kevin Barton to Senior Vice President and the new Team Leader of the Search Fund Lending team.

In his new role, Barton will provide customized solutions for clients—and entrepreneur alike—looking to become the CEOs of growing businesses nationwide.

Before joining BankProv's Boston Lending Team in June 2019, Barton specialized in leveraged cash flow finance, working at several Banks throughout the Northeast, including Citizens Bank, Bank of America, Middlesex Savings Bank and Berkshire Bank. Barton holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and an MBA from Babson College.

"Kevin's experience and knowledge of leveraged cash flow will serve this team, clients and searchers well and made Kevin the ideal choice to fill this role," said Joe Kenney, SVP, Director of Commercial Lending at BankProv.

"I'm proud to be part of a growing Search Fund Lending team that really understands the nuances of the search fund model and can guide our clients to a successful closing," said Kevin Barton, SVP and Team Leader of Search Fund Lending team at BankProv.

BankProv's Search Fund Lending team has doubled in size since 2014 with plans to continue growing throughout 2021 and beyond. The Bank attributes its success to the team's solution-oriented, knowledge-based lending practices, including the financing of bolt-on acquisitions, Seller Note refinancing, Dividend Recaps, lines of credit, and more. For more information, visit bankprov.com.

About The Provident BankThe Provident Bank, which also operates under the name BankProv, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) - Get Report. The Provident Bank is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for our business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident Bank has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

