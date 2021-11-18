BankDhofar And Newgen Software Win The Asian Banker Award For 'Best Enterprise Governance Risk And Compliance Implementation In Middle East'

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that BankDhofar and Newgen Software have been recognized for 'Best Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Implementation in Middle East' at The Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Awards, 2021.

BankDhofar leveraged Newgen for transforming its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) measures, including automation of customer risk assessment, IFRS staging, and global caution list check. Furthermore, the bank successfully streamlined its key financial processes, including sales turnover, gross profit ratio, operational profit, net profit, and cash profit.

Commenting on the award, Ahmed Said Al Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer at BankDhofar said, "We are happy to be recognized with this award. Newgen has been a reliable partner and has helped us integrate our GRC strategy to reduce data isolation within the Bank, ensure visibility in processes, and enable better cross-functional collaboration among various departments."

"This award reinforces our continued commitment towards our clients. We are glad to be BankDhofar's technology partner and look forward to supporting them in their current and future digital transformation initiatives," said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

About BankDhofar

BankDhofar is one of the fastest growing banks in the Sultanate of Oman, with a strong presence in Corporate Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury Banking and Project Finance. As one of the fastest growing financial services institution in the Sultanate, they offer corporate banking, consumer banking, treasury and project finance services—designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers, small and medium size businesses and mid-market companies in the region. For more details, visit www.bankdhofar.com

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility. For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

