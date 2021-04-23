Bank Regulatory Expert Deb Bonosconi Joins BRG's Financial Institution Advisory Group

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Deb Bonosconi has joined the firm as a managing director, further bolstering its Financial Institution Advisory practice.

Bonosconi has more than 25 years of experience as a financial services practitioner and regulator and advises clients on a variety of regulatory, enforcement and compliance matters, with an emphasis on Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)/anti-money laundering (AML), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and risk-focused services. She has conducted numerous reviews of financial institutions' AML, sanctions and fraud programs to identify and implement risk-based operational efficiencies to improve quality and effectiveness. Her experience includes cryptocurrency exchanges and bank-licensing obligations specific to BSA/AML requirements.

"BRG has quickly become the go-to firm for all types and sizes of financial institutions, including payments processors, traditional and nontraditional banks, and fintech firms," said Bonosconi. "I'm excited to work with such a deeply data-driven organization that provides the insights that matter for our clients in an ever-evolving business landscape."

Before joining BRG, Bonosconi spent eight years at Promontory Financial Group. She was formerly a director for the forensics practice of a Big Four firm and a director of AML advisory practices at another Big Four firm. She has held AML leadership roles at GE Money, HSBC, eBay/PayPal and Citigroup. Previously, Bonosconi was a federal bank examiner for 10 years, first at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as a compliance examiner and then in the Federal Reserve Board's Investigations and Enforcement Section.

