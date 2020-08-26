Bank Of The West Named One Of Forbes' Best Employers For Women 2020

Sustainable Finance Leader has also been recognized on Forbes' List of America's Best-in-State Employers 2020 and Forbes' List of Best Employers for Diversity 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, today announced it has been recognized on Forbes' annual list of America's Best Employers for Women 2020 and Forbes' List of America's Best-in-State Employers 2020. Bank of the West was also named one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity in January.

"To me, banking is a noble profession, a people business, and maintaining a diverse and inclusive culture is good for our people and for business, period. I am committed to creating an environment where women are empowered to bring their authentic selves to work and to succeed," said Nandita Bakhshi, President and CEO at Bank of the West. "This recognition is a powerful validation of our strategy and efforts to create a great place to work."

From its CEO to investment in female entrepreneurs, Bank of the West leads with and empowers diversity. Its executive leadership team is 30 percent women, nearly one-third people of color, and speaks 10 different languages. Bank of the West benefits include 14 weeks of paid parental leave for the birth, adoption, or foster care placement of a child. Additionally, full benefits are offered to part-time employees.

Earlier this year, Bank of the West was named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality, receiving a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality across the United States. This is the second year in a row that Bank of the West has earned a perfect score.

Forbes Best Employers for Women MethodologyOver 75,000 U.S. employees—45,000 of which are women—participated in the independent survey focused around issues relevant to women in the workplace and was designed to shed light on their experiences. The participants assessed their companies according to the following: 'Discrimination,' 'Family Support,' 'Flexibility,' 'Parental Leave,' 'Pay Equity,' and 'Representation & Career.' Additionally, participants were asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regards to gender issues, from which only the recommendations of women were considered.

Forbes' Best-in-State Employers MethodologyForbes and Statista selected America's Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level. The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity.

About Bank of the West At Bank of the West, we know money deposited in a bank has the power to finance positive change. So we are taking action to ensure our activities help protect the planet, improve people's lives, and strengthen communities. We are redefining banking for a better future by focusing on areas where we believe we can have a real impact: supporting energy transition, helping enable women entrepreneurs, and financing innovative start-ups. As the bank for a changing world, Bank of the West is committed to sustainable finance along with our parent company BNP Paribas. Through Digital Channels and offices across the U.S., Bank of the West provides financial tools and resources to more than 2 million individuals, families and businesses.

© 2020 Bank of the West. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Doing business in South Dakota as Bank of the West California.

