Bank Of The Pacific Board Member, John Van Dijk, Passes Away

ABERDEEN, Wash., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that Bank of the Pacific announces the passing of board member, John Van Dijk. John recently passed away at his home in Palm Springs due to complications from cancer. John's distinguished career with the Bank spanned 25 years as a board member and employee and he was pivotal to the Bank's growth and success.

John joined the Bank in 1996 as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In November 2004, John was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer and served in that role until his retirement in December 2012. He was also the Corporate Secretary of the holding company, Pacific Financial Corporation from 1997 to 2012. Prior to joining the Bank, he was employed in the thrift industry for 18 years. John also served on the Board of Directors for the Community Bankers of Washington and was an active member of the Grays Harbor Country Club. Following his retirement from the Bank, John joined the Bank board in 2013 where he continued to provide leadership and guidance, including chair of the audit committee.

Bank President and CEO, Denise Portmann, said when remembering John, "I had the honor and privilege to know him and work with him for many years. He was a mentor and friend." She went on to say, "John had a special way about him that made people feel welcome and he always made employees feel important regardless of their position in the Bank. He was a big champion of our values and will be dearly missed."

Bank of the Pacific sends their deepest sympathies to the Van Dijk family; wife Jane Van Dijk, sons Ron (Cara), Don and Josh, and grandchildren Ben and Gracie.

