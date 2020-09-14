Bank Of Southern California Names Justin J. Lee Managing Director, Business Banking

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that Justin J. Lee has joined the company as Managing Director of Business Banking. He will be responsible for broadening Bank of Southern California's market presence by actively seeking new business opportunities throughout Orange County.

Mr. Lee is a proven leader and business professional, with more than 17 years of in-market industry experience covering business development and sales management. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, he served as Senior Vice President, Small Business Banking Manager at Bank of America where he was responsible for the performance and management of a robust small business banking team covering Los Angeles and Orange County. Mr. Lee holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, San Diego and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

"I am pleased to welcome Justin to Bank of Southern California's Business Banking team. He offers deep roots and a wealth of experience providing banking products, services, and solutions to businesses in the Los Angeles and Orange County markets," said Michael Helmuth, Senior Vice President, Group Managing Director of the Business Banking Group. "This is an important step in expanding our Business Banking team and growing our footprint in key markets. Justin's background and experience in business development, portfolio management, commercial credit, and more, are a big win for the Bank," concluded Helmuth.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.

