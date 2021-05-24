Bank Of Southern California Names Christopher D. Maggio Senior Vice President, Credit Team Manager

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, announced today the appointment of Christopher D. Maggio as Senior Vice President, Credit Team Manager. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for the credit process and overall credit quality of the San Diego and Coachella Valley loan portfolio, while ensuring the delivery of superior service to clients in the region. Mr. Maggio will be based out of the Bank's San Diego Regional Commercial Banking Office.

A proven leader with an established track record of success, Mr. Maggio brings 38 years of commercial finance experience as a specialist, team leader, and motivator. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Senior Credit Administrator for American Business Bank where he provided commercial credit underwriting and structure support to the Los Angeles region in addition to providing credit support bank-wide.

Mr. Maggio is a graduate of Fullerton College and the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

"The addition of an experienced credit team manager to support Bank of Southern California's San Diego and Coachella Valley commercial banking teams is an important step as we move towards adopting a commercial banking model," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Southern California. "Chris's depth of experience and long history of strong leadership in prior roles with several well-known local banks will be instrumental and we are excited to welcome him to the team," concluded Rogge.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.

