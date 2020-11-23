Bank Of Southern California Donates Thanksgiving Meals To Food Banks Across Southern California

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, donated to local food banks from Los Angeles to the Coachella Valley to provide Thanksgiving dinner for those in need. A total of five food banks across Southern California received donations, providing meals for 5,000 families.

The selected food banks are The Jacob Cushman Food Bank in San Diego County, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Los Angeles County, Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County, FIND Food Bank in Riverside County, and Helping Hands Pantry in San Bernardino County.

"We are grateful to work with five food banks across our footprint to provide food for families in need throughout our community during the Thanksgiving season," said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Bank of Southern California. "At Bank of Southern California, we pride ourselves on supporting our communities. We hope our contributions will provide local families with the opportunity to enjoy and celebrate Thanksgiving," added Rogge.

In addition, Bank of Southern California provided generous donations to the San Diego Ready Made Meal Fund, to feed essential workers during the pandemic, and Living Through Giving Foundation's Hashtag LunchBag Campaign, to provide hearty, balanced meals to those in need. The Bank's contributions to the San Diego Ready Made Meal Fund and the Hashtag LunchBag campaign were also matched by the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco as part of their COVID-19 pandemic matching grant program, providing a total of $7,000 in support.

