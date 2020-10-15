Bank Of Montreal To Redeem Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 36 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC))

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (the "Bank") (TSX: BMO)(NYSE: BMO) today announced its intention to redeem all of its 600,000 outstanding Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 36 (Non-Viability Contingent...

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (the "Bank") (TSX: BMO) (BMO) - Get Report today announced its intention to redeem all of its 600,000 outstanding Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 36 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital) (the "Preferred Shares Series 36") for an aggregate total of $600 million on November 25, 2020. The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

The Preferred Shares Series 36 are redeemable at the Bank's option on November 25, 2020, at a redemption price of $1,000.00 per share. Payment of the redemption price will be made by the Bank on November 25, 2020.

Separately from the payment of the redemption price, the final quarterly dividend of $14.625 per share for the Preferred Shares Series 36 announced by the Bank on August 25, 2020 will be paid in the usual manner on November 25, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 2, 2020.

Notice will be delivered to holders of the Preferred Shares Series 36 in accordance with the terms thereof.

