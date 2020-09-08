Bank Of Hawaii Corporation To Present At The Barclays 2020 Global Financial Services Conference

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) - Get Report today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Peter S. Ho will present at the virtual Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, which will take place September 14-16, 2020.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is scheduled to present at 2:45 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, September 14, 2020. Barclays will offer a live webcast of the presentation on the website located at https://kvgo.com/barclays/bank-of-hawaii-september-2020 .A replay of the webcast will be for one year following the conclusion of the conference.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company's website, www.boh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908006049/en/