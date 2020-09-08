Bank Of America Directs $300 Million Of Its $1 Billion, Four-Year Commitment To Advance Racial Equality And Economic Opportunity

On June 2, Bank of America made a $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity. Today, the company is announcing its initial progress by directing one-third, or $300 million, of its $1 billion commitment to four key areas across 91 U.S. markets and globally: $25 million in support of jobs initiatives in Black and Hispanic/Latino communities, $25 million in support of community outreach and initiatives , $50 million in direct equity investments to Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), and $200 million of proprietary equity investments in minority entrepreneurs, businesses and funds. The $1 billion, four-year commitment is being overseen by Anne Finucane, vice chairman of Bank of America and head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Capital Deployment and Public Policy, in coordination with several business lines and business support areas across the company.

"These initial investments will address access to jobs and support for small businesses by creating more pathways to employment in communities of color and more support for minority entrepreneurs," said Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America.

Investment details include:

$25 million in initial grant funding in support of jobs initiatives

These funds will enhance up-skilling and reskilling for Black and Hispanic/Latino individuals through partnerships with the following schools. 11 community colleges that serve predominantly Black and Hispanic/Latino students. 10 public Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI).

Bank of America will work with major employers in each select market to ensure these programs target specific hiring needs.

Some current colleges involved include North Carolina A&T State University, Atlanta Technical College, Dallas College-El Centro Campus, and Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix.

This effort builds on many of the bank's jobs initiatives including the Pathways program and participating in the state of Rhode Island's "Back to Work Rhode Island" workforce development initiative.

$25 million in initial community outreach and initiatives

Additional philanthropic support to underserved and minority communities that were adversely impacted by the global health and humanitarian crisis.

Personal protection equipment: 10 million masks, with 5 million provided in the last 60 days to communities in need.

$50 million allocated to direct equity investments in MDIs

Investments in MDIs will facilitate benefits to the communities they serve through lending, housing, neighborhood revitalization and other banking services.

Three MDI investments (below) have been completed for approximately 5% of the common equity in each bank holding company. First Independence Corporation in Detroit, Michigan; Liberty Financial Services, Inc. in New Orleans, Louisiana; and SCCB Financial Corp. (parent company of Optus Bank) in Columbia, South Carolina.

These equity investments are in addition to approximately $100 million in deposits from Bank of America in MDIs.

Discussions are in progress with several other Black and Hispanic MDIs serving low-and moderate-income communities.

Bank of America also operates a $1.6 billion Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) portfolio with 255 partner CDFIs across all 50 states, providing access to capital to thousands of individuals and small businesses who do not qualify through traditional lenders.

$200 million allocated to direct equity investments in minority entrepreneurs, businesses and funds

Bank of America plans to make direct equity investments in Black- and Hispanic-owned businesses to help supply growth capital as well as to invest substantially in programs to create future entrepreneurs.

These investments will total $200 million over the next four years.

The company expects to make further announcements related to this shortly.

"Jobs are a critical pillar to address the racial wealth gap in our country, and we're focused on building a stronger hiring pipeline for Black and Hispanic/Latino students in local communities," said Finucane. "This initiative leverages the firm's resources, has dedicated teams focused on it, and expands into local networks and partnerships."

