Bango And Microsoft Expand Access To Xbox Cloud Gaming Subscriptions Across Europe

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, is powering the first three Telcos to offer bundled Xbox cloud gaming subscriptions in Europe. These launches are a result of the expanded partnership between Bango and Microsoft, announced in November 2020, to open-up consumer access to Xbox subscriptions sales through Telco partners.

Microsoft is leveraging the Bango Platform to enable Telco partners to bundle Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and - later in the year - Xbox All Access as subscription packages. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives gamers access to over 100 high-quality games on console, PC and compatible mobile devices for one low, monthly price.

Gaming has become one of the most desirable entertainment categories with consumers. In the UK, the digital games market was worth more than the entire video market and twice as much as the music market in 2020, ( Entertainment Retailers Association). 5G connectivity has helped unleash the full potential of cloud-based gaming platforms such as Xbox, letting gamers play highly sophisticated games on any device, while on the go.

"Through our partnership with Microsoft, Bango enables Telcos to offer Microsoft's world class gaming options as part of their consumer bundles. To boost consumer take-up of these bundles, offer targeting will be optimized through Bango data insights," commented Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango.

