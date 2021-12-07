Bango And Kakao Pay Partner To Open-up South Korea For Global Merchants

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango plc (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces that merchants integrated to Bango now have access to the most popular mobile wallet in one of the world's most connected countries, thanks to a new partnership with Kakao Pay. Merchants can now reach tens of millions of users in South Korea to collect online payments and offer product bundles through the Bango Platform.

Kakao Pay is a lifestyle financial platform through Kakao Talk, the most popular mobile messaging app in South Korea. It has over 37 million users with over 20 million monthly active users. These users can spend with their Kakao Pay e-wallet on the content and services offered by Bango global merchants through this partnership.

" Bango powers payments for the world's biggest online businesses who can now expand their reach in Korea," said Andy Suzuki, SVP Asia Pacific at Bango. " Partnering with Kakao Pay brings together Bango global payments technology with the focused, regional coverage and quality of service that only Kakao Pay can provide."

About Bango

The world's largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative methods of payment including carrier billing, digital wallets and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments, called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

Bango, the technology behind every payment choice. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

Media contact:Anil Malhotra, CMOanil@bango.comTel: +44 7710 480 377