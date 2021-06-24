Bangers LP Names Shane Wheaton, Vice President Of Marketing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane Wheaton has been named Vice President, Marketing at Bangers LP, a leading sporting goods distributor specializing in shooting sports.

Over the course of his 22-year career, Mr. Wheaton has built a wealth of industry experience serving in sales, marketing, and product development roles within two-step distribution and with manufacturers such as Remington Arms, Traditions Firearms, Smith & Wesson, and Thompson Center Arms.

"I'm pleased to name Shane Wheaton as Vice President of Marketing. Shane has a wealth of knowledge and an unbridled passion for shooting sports and the outdoor lifestyle. In the coming months, he will lead innovative marketing initiatives for our company using a unique mix of technology and creativity as we move towards a world-class e-commerce solution for our dealers. Shane's inventive ideas and customer-focused leadership will position us as a unique and business-centric ally to our customers." -Brent Wouters, CEO

Mr. Wheaton is an NRA Life Member, Parker Gun Collector Association Life Member, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Woodie Wheaton Land Trust, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

"I have dedicated the past 22 years of my professional career to the shooting sports business. Having the opportunity to leverage my life experiences within field sales, manufacturing, and two-step distribution to nurture success for colleagues and business partners has been incredibly rewarding. I am grateful to the hard-working employees and management team for the opportunity to lead the marketing efforts for this great organization. Over the past several years we have made significant investments including a new distribution center, improved information systems, and sales territory expansion. We are poised to leverage cutting-edge marketing technologies by producing some of the industry's richest content and cross-pollinate it across our various Digital, Social, and E-Commerce platforms, allowing our network of dealers unparalleled access to product information and digital content that they can utilize to grow their businesses and bring value to their consumers. In the coming months we will be going through a complete transformation of our business ultimately earning us the identity as a marketing innovator within two-step distribution." —Shane Wheaton, Vice President, Marketing

Mr. Wheaton has a proven track record of building long-standing personal and business relationships throughout his career contributing to the shared growth and success of many partners throughout all channels of distribution and manufacturing partners throughout the Country.

About Bangers LPBangers LP, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading sporting goods distributor specializing in shooting sports. The privately held company utilizes the latest technology and innovative methods in its distribution processes and is committed to successful partnerships with their customers.

