RALEIGH, N.C., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) - Get Report, a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, announced today it will issue a press release reporting financial results for their first quarter after market close on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021.

Bandwidth will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday , May 5, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (855) 327- 6837 for the U.S. or Canada, or (631) 891 - 4304 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday May 5, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 10014313. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.Bandwidth (BAND) - Get Report is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, Uber and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

