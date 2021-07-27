Bandwidth Launches Duet For RingCentral - A Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) Solution To Help Large Enterprises Modernize Cloud Communications

RALEIGH, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise communications platform and cloud-native carrier, today announced plans to deliver early access to a new "Bring Your Own Carrier" (BYOC) solution for RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration and contact center solutions. Bandwidth will extend its market-leading Duet SM solution to now include RingCentral's Message Video Phone (MVP) Platform, enabling large enterprise customers to rapidly move their legacy, on-premises business communications to the cloud with more flexibility and control.

"Larger companies are now embracing UCaaS, with almost 40 percent of those still on-premises planning or evaluating a cloud migration by the end of 2021," said Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst at research firm Metrigy. "These organizations prefer BYOC for its ability to enable easier migration, retain phone number control and call routing policy, and support broad geographic reach. Bandwidth's Duet support for RingCentral MVP enables enterprises migrating to the cloud to realize these benefits."

Over the past year, the shift in how and where people are working has accelerated large organizations' plans to move their communications and infrastructure to the cloud. However, it's a daunting task due to a mixture of different service providers, legacy infrastructure, critical integrations, and proprietary technologies. Risks include losing functionality in highly-regulated, critical capabilities areas like emergency services or disrupting day-to-day customer connections and revenue generating activities.

Bandwidth's Duet for RingCentral enables a fully global BYOC solution for RingCentral and gives Global Fortune 2000 companies the ability to address these migration challenges by enabling enterprises to unbundle telephony from their UC platform and choosing Bandwidth as the carrier. Duet for RingCentral utilizes software-driven tooling alongside the power of Bandwidth's open cloud communications platform for real-time access to phone numbers around the world, carrier-grade SIP trunking, business text messaging and emergency services. As a result, global enterprises looking for a new UCaaS platform will be able to reduce complexity, maintain greater control, and better prepare for future scale as they move business communications to the cloud.

"Large companies are pushing ahead with digital transformation as the world evolves with people, partners and customers increasingly working from anywhere," said Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer at RingCentral. "By relying on global experts such as Bandwidth and RingCentral, who have been focused on helping companies move to the cloud from the start, organizations can reduce friction and get a head start on their journey. Together our organizations have over 40 years of experience moving communications to the cloud. That's what you need when you're facing a big modernization project: experience coupled with capabilities."

Moving to a cloud-based communications solution is more flexible and more cost-effective, however it must also provide advanced capabilities. For example, RingCentral provides message, video and phone services integrated with enterprise applications, and Bandwidth provides advanced emergency calling capabilities as well as a dedicated global IP voice network that reaches 60+ countries, representing more than 90% of world GDP. With this BYOC solution, enterprises get both the rich feature set of the RingCentral platform as well as the powerful underlying telephony layer of the Bandwidth global network, giving businesses the best of both worlds at software speed.

"Compounding the unique challenges large organizations face migrating and modernizing their communications stack, is the equally important driver to facilitate global communications at scale," said John Bell, Chief Product Officer at Bandwidth. "Bandwidth's BYOC solution for RingCentral will not only simplify the move to the cloud but also aims to deliver a single pane of glass to global organizations as they look to centralize communications and realize greater operational efficiencies. The combination of these two cloud-native, global powerhouses will make it easier than ever before for our shared customers and prospects in the large enterprise space to modernize their communications."

Find out more about Bandwidth's Duet for RingCentral here: bandwidth.com/duetforringcentral

About Bandwidth Inc.Bandwidth (BAND) - Get Report is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by the largest directly-connected network on the planet, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and is the first and only Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-launches-duet-for-ringcentral--a-bring-your-own-carrier-byoc-solution-to-help-large-enterprises-modernize-cloud-communications-301341987.html

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.