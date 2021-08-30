Bandwidth IG Creates Advanced Network Capabilities For Digital Realty's Silicon Valley, Atlanta Data Centers On PlatformDIGITAL®

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG), one of the fastest growing pure-play metro dark fiber providers in the U.S., announces its dark fiber connectivity solutions are now available across Digital Realty's (DLR) - Get Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Report connected data center campuses in Silicon Valley and Atlanta, two of the nation's top data center markets. Digital Realty is in the midst of a collaborative open interconnection initiative to expand its connectivity offerings on PlatformDIGITAL® , a first of its kind global data center platform. Bandwidth IG's dark fiber solutions will advance Digital Realty's capabilities by offering hyper-scale, high-quality network infrastructure for digitally transformed businesses in two key markets.

Bandwidth IG currently reaches 13 Digital Realty data centers in Silicon Valley, including its newly announced facility, which is under development at 641 Walsh in Santa Clara. Bandwidth IG has deployed multiple brand-new dark fiber paths that will enable diverse connectivity options between Digital Realty's new and existing data centers, as well as primary connections to its global partners across Silicon Valley. In Atlanta, Bandwidth IG currently provides diverse connectivity to all Digital Realty locations. This includes the highly connected internet hub of 56 Marietta, which is owned and operated by Digital Realty and has become increasingly important as the strategic gateway to the Southeast.

"As two of the top data center markets in the U.S., Silicon Valley and Atlanta are home to businesses that are increasingly reliant on processing large data sets to run their enterprise," says Jim Nolte, CEO for Bandwidth IG. "Our customers, either digitally transformed or on their way, look for four things in their network - low signal loss, low-latency, diversity and inventory. In essence, they need the high-quality connectivity that only brand-new, dark fiber networks can provide."

Digital Realty's Data Gravity Index DGx ™ projects that Forbes global 2000 enterprises will be adding storage at a combined rate of more than 620 terabytes per second for data aggregation and exchange across 53 metros by 2024. This rapid growth reflects a growing trend among global customers towards deploying and connecting large, private data infrastructure footprints across multiple global locations.

Recognizing the exponential growth that will continue as a result of the increased pace of digital business adoption, Digital Realty transformed its approach to data connectivity. In addition to expanding its coverage to include 47 metros across 24 countries, they're working with technology enablers, like Bandwidth IG, in a more collaborative way.

"We're working with the industry to build the largest open network fabric connecting centers of data, and Bandwidth IG's fiber services are a critical part of that," says Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer for Digital Realty. "The new connectivity and interconnectivity options from Bandwidth IG represent significant milestones in delivering on our call to action to join with us in building an open interconnection strategy that will truly enable connected data communities."

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout Northern California and Greater Atlanta. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, reliable connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's Northern California network offers more than 160 route miles and 289,000 fiber miles, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 60 route miles and 110,000 fiber miles. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 290 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-ig-creates-advanced-network-capabilities-for-digital-realtys-silicon-valley-atlanta-data-centers-on-platformdigital-301364523.html

SOURCE Bandwidth IG