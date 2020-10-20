Bander Wealth Management Moves $125MM In Assets To Arkadios Capital's Hybrid Platform

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bander Wealth Management, an Idaho Falls, Idaho-based wealth management firm with offices in Boise and Denver, has moved its assets to Arkadios Capital, a hybrid broker/dealer platform for successful RIAs and...

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bander Wealth Management, an Idaho Falls, Idaho-based wealth management firm with offices in Boise and Denver, has moved its assets to Arkadios Capital, a hybrid broker/dealer platform for successful RIAs and independent advisors.

Founded by Blayne A. Andersen, AIF®, CFP®, Bander Wealth Management manages more than $125,000,000 on behalf of their clients. The firm is moving from Parkland Securities.

"Arkadios Capital offers a broad platform that best serves our clients and gives us the opportunity to continue to grow," said Andersen. "They offer a deep menu of investment solutions but also offer flexibility in custodial partners which is very important to the future structure and success of our firm."

Bander Wealth Management is a full-service independent firm committed to assisting and educating clients on their options and opportunities. Their goal is to provide understanding and increased confidence to their clients in making critical decisions.

Arkadios Capital was created by successful independent wealth advisors with investment advisors in mind. David Millican, the co-founder of one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country, sought a broker/dealer partner to match his entrepreneurial drive with a hands-on growth model that would help his firm reach its highest potential. Because ongoing and rapid commoditization, the IBD channel had moved away from that tried and true model.

Millican took the lessons learned from more than three decades in wirehouses and as a successful RIA and launched Arkadios, a hybrid platform that puts advisors and their clients first, while offering business development and succession solutions.

"I am thrilled to welcome Blayne and his team to Arkadios," said Millican. "We have been in their position and have the experience and expertise to help them successfully navigate the myriad opportunities for their clients, and help them achieve their goals as highly successful independent advisors."

Arkadios Capital has more than tripled its revenue, grown to more than 75 advisors and added an institutional bond desk and real estate investment team. In 2020, Financial Planning named Arkadios to its annual IBD Elite list.

Arkadios Capital was founded by independent advisors for independent advisors. With the highest ethical standards, the broker-dealer specializes in customized investment options focused on individual investors. The hybrid IBD has more than $3.5 billion in associated assets. For more information, visit www.arkadios.com.

