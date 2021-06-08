BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Hires To Reinforce London Global Markets Team

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets investment bank, is pleased to announce two new hires to its London Global Markets team.

Melton Plummer, ED Fixed Income Sales, and Jeremy Godfrey, ED Fixed Income Sales, have joined the trading floor this week to focus on high beta Global Emerging Markets.

Prior to joining BancTrust, Melton has been involved in Emerging Markets Sales for more than 20 years, most recently at BB Securities (part of Banco do Brasil), and beforehand at Otkritie Securities and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein. Jeremy brings over 15 years of experience in EM Fixed Income, Private Credit and FinTech previously covering institutional clients within global emerging markets teams at UBS, Credit Suisse, and Standard Chartered Bank. Both will report to the Global Head of Markets, Dean Tyler.

"I am honoured to be joined by such an experienced group of professionals. We continue to enhance our EM platform, incorporating our solid LatAm Research and Capital Markets base," asserted Dean Tyler.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor commented, "I am excited to see such expertise added to the team as we strengthen our coverage and execution capabilities across the EM spectrum. The team's extensive experience in dealing in frontier and emerging markets will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to clients."

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a London-based investment bank specialised in high beta credit markets in Emerging Markets. The firm offers capital markets advisory, institutional sales & trading and investment research products and services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

