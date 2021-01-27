TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) - Get Report declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock. The common stock dividend is payable on April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on February 22, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2021.

BancorpSouth earlier reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income available to common shareholders was $66.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, and net operating income available to common shareholders - excluding MSR - was $70.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) - Get Report is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $24 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 305 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancorpsouth-bank-declares-quarterly-common--preferred-dividends-301216706.html

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank