TUPELO, Miss., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth (BXS) - Get Report will release first-quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after the close of the financial markets. It will also hold its regularly scheduled earnings webcast on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

The webcast is live coverage of management's conference call with analysts and can be found by visiting: www.BancorpSouth.com/Webcast . This will be an interactive session between management and analysts; others may listen to the live broadcast as it happens. The conference will also be available in archived format at the same address.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) - Get Report is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $24 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 305 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com ; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancorpsouth-announces-first-quarter-earnings-webcast-schedule-301260963.html

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank