BancorpSouth Announces $65,800 Donation To Sally Kate Winters Family Services

WEST POINT, Miss., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BXS Community Fund LLC, a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) - Get Report, has donated $65,800 to Sally Kate Winters Family Services—a nonprofit organization that provides emergency shelter and other programs in Mississippi.

The donation will assist the organization with its efforts to offer a variety of social services and family support to youth who have been abused, neglected, are homeless or have run away. BancorpSouth has a strong history of partnering with community organizations that help its communities thrive.

"Sally Kate Winters Family Services has significantly impacted hundreds of children's lives in our communities," said Jennifer Woodruff, BancorpSouth president - West Point, Mississippi market. "We're pleased to support this organization and its work to ensure children in need are able to experience a better quality of life."

Sally Kate Winters Family Services provides services to children throughout North Mississippi. It offers four programs: an emergency shelter program, a runaway and homeless youth program, a transitional living program and a children's advocacy center.

"Sally Kate Winters Family Services is honored and excited to receive a donation from BancorpSouth," said Sheila Brand, executive director of Sally Kate Winters Family Services. "We are grateful to BancorpSouth for recognizing the impact of our services and joining our efforts in promoting a safe environment for all children in our community."

For more information about Sally Kate Winters Family Services, visit www.sallykatewinters.org.

About BancorpSouth BankBancorpSouth Bank (BXS) - Get Report is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $23 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

About Sally Kate Winter's Memorial Children's HomeSally Kate Winters Family Services is a private, nonprofit organization offering a variety of social services and family support to youth in need. Since the inception of the Sally Kate Memorial Children's Home in 1990, the mission of the program has been to offer the gift of humanity, love, and respect to children traumatized by child abuse and neglect. Through the years, services were added to serve the runaway and homeless youth population in Mississippi, and provide further support to child abuse victims through an accredited Children's Advocacy Center. Today, Sally Kate Winters offers four unique programs that operate on a referral and voluntary basis—Emergency Shelter Program, Runaway & Homeless Youth Program, Transitional Living Program, and the Children's Advocacy Center.

