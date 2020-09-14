BancorpSouth Announces $200,000 Donation To Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BXS Community Fund LLC, a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) - Get Report, donated $200,000 to Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center—a nonprofit organization that provides educational and recreational services for youth, kindergarten through 12th grades, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and the surrounding areas.

The donation will assist the organization with its efforts to provide programs and resources that help children reach their full potential. BancorpSouth has a strong history of partnering with community organizations that help its communities thrive.

"We're proud to support the work Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center does in our community," said Ted Webb, BancorpSouth president - Pine Belt, Mississippi division. "It is providing vital services that empower our youth to lead successful lives."

Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center offers an after-school mentoring and tutoring program, youth summer camp, health education, monthly-activities programs and other services for the area's local youth.

"This donation from BancorpSouth will help us with our efforts to empower area youth to have the skills and opportunities to take charge of their lives and positively impact their community," said Janet Baldwin, executive director of Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center and member of the bank's Community Advisory Council in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. "We are so grateful to live in such a giving and supportive community that share our belief of a family being our greatest blessing in life."

For more information about Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center, visit www.oseolamccartyydc.org.

About BancorpSouth BankBancorpSouth Bank (BXS) - Get Report is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $23 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

About Oseola McCarty Youth Development CenterOur mission is to "Empower Youth to Win in Every Area of their Lives." Our goal is to devote the necessary resources to ensure that all young people are able to build new skills, make contributions, and become a productive part of a community and feel in control over their future. We are committed to good family values, and we are committed to assisting families to instill successful behaviors in our youth. We do not leave this to schools, daycare centers, or even the church alone. Children are taught to be obedient and respectful to parents and adults. We teach them the principles of right and wrong, honesty, integrity and morality from God's word.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancorpsouth-announces-200-000-donation-to-oseola-mccarty-youth-development-center-301130367.html

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank