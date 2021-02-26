Banco Santander, S.A. Files 20-F For 2020

MADRID, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Company") today announced that it filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F is available on the "Information for shareholders and investors" section of the Company's website located at www.santander.com.

Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements may also be requested by the Company's ADR holders free of charge by contacting the Company, orally or in writing, at the following address:

Investor Relations contact

Ciudad Grupo SantanderÁrea de InversoresPereda, 2ª plantaAv. de Cantabria, s/n28660 - Boadilla del Monte (Madrid) - SpainPhone: +34 91 2596514 investor@gruposantander.com

Media contact Phone: +34 91 2895211 comunicacion@gruposantander.com

