Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2021 Analyst And Investor Webcast / Conference Call

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11.

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (BSAC) - Get Report conference call-webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 2Q 2021 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Earnings report will be published on July 29, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on July 14.To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers: United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844 USA+1 718 866 4614 Austria+43 720 022981 Brazil+556120171549 Canada+1 587 855 1318 Chile+56228401484 Czech Republic+420 910 880101 Estonia+372 609 4102 Finland+35 8753 26 4477 France+33 1758 50 878 Germany+49 30 25 555 323 Hong Kong+852 3001 6551 Mexico+52 55 1168 9973 Peru+51 1 7060950 Poland+48 22 124 49 59 Russia+7 495 283 98 58 Singapore+65 3138 6816 South Africa+27872500455 South Korea+82 70 4732 5006 Sweden+46 10 551 30 20 Turkey+90 850 390 7512 Ukraine+380 89 324 0624Participant Passcode: 720987Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at Robert.moreno@santander.cl, Rowena Lambert at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl or Fernanda Vasquez at Fernanda.vasquez@santander.cl.CONTACT INFORMATIONRobert MorenoInvestor RelationsBanco Santander Chile Bandera 140, Floor 20 Santiago, ChileTel: (562) 2320-8284Email: irelations@santander.clWebsite: www.santander.cl