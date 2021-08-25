Banco Macro Announces Results For The Second Quarter Of 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("2Q21"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2020 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through June 30, 2021.

Summary

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.4.6 billion in 2Q21. This result was 90% higher than the result posted in 1Q21 and 50% lower than in 2Q20. In 2Q21, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 7.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Total comprehensive income was Ps.4.8 billion, 57% higher than in 1Q21.

In 2Q21, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector decreased 7% or Ps.20 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.267.8 billion and 19% or Ps.61.7. billion year over year ("YoY").

In 2Q21, Banco Macro's total deposits decreased 3% or Ps.15.1 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.492.3 billion and representing 78% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits decreased 1% or Ps.5.2 billion QoQ.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.167 billion, 38.3% regulatory capital ratio - Basel III and 30.9% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 93% of its total deposits in 2Q21.

In 2Q21, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.68% and the coverage ratio reached 212.91%.

