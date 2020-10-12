Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) Cordially Invites You To Participate In Its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Date and time: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Bladex:Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial:1-877-271-1828 (U.S. Participants) 1-334-323-9871 (From outside the U.S.) Passcode: 89194804#

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com

Bladex's Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Earnings Release will be announced on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.

Contact Information:

Mónica Cosulich Senior Vice President Finance and Investor Relations E-mail address: ir@bladex.com Tel: +507 210-8563

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)