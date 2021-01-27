Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) Cordially Invites You To Participate In Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Date and time: Friday, February 12, 2021 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Presenting for Bladex:Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer
To participate, please dial: 1-877-271-1828 (U.S. Participants) 1-334-323-9871 (From outside the U.S.) Passcode: 51834133
This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com
Bladex's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release will be announced on Friday, February 12, 2021 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.
Contact Information: Mónica Cosulich Senior Vice President Finance and Investor Relations E-mail address: ir@bladex.com Tel: +507 210-8563
