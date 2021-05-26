Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) ("BBVA Argentina" or "BBVA" or "the Bank") announced today its consolidated results for the first quarter (1Q21), ended on March 31, 2021.

As of January 1, 2020, the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2020 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to March 31, 2021.

1Q21 Highlights

BBVA Argentina's inflation adjusted net income in 1Q21 was $3.0 billion , 50.8% greater than the $2.0 billion reported in the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20).

, 50.8% greater than the reported in the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20). In 1Q21, BBVA Argentina posted an inflation adjusted average return on assets (ROAA) of 1.6% and an inflation adjusted average return on equity (ROAE) of 10.5%.

In terms of activity, total consolidated financing to the private sector in 1Q21 totaled $296.8 billion , contracting in real terms 9.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20), and 7.7% compared to 1Q20. In the quarter, contraction was driven by the fall in credit cards, other loans and overdrafts by 7.5%, 16.1% and 32.9% respectively. BBVA's consolidated market share of private sector loans was 8.23% as of 1Q21.

, contracting in real terms 9.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20), and 7.7% compared to 1Q20. In the quarter, contraction was driven by the fall in credit cards, other loans and overdrafts by 7.5%, 16.1% and 32.9% respectively. BBVA's consolidated market share of private sector loans was 8.23% as of 1Q21. Total consolidated deposits in 1Q21 totaled $507.8 billion , contracting 6.0% in real terms during the quarter, and expanding 8.5% in the year. The quarterly contraction is mainly explained by sight deposits, especially checking accounts in pesos, which fell 19.0%. The Bank's consolidated market share of private deposits was 6.90% as of 1Q21.

, contracting 6.0% in real terms during the quarter, and expanding 8.5% in the year. The quarterly contraction is mainly explained by sight deposits, especially checking accounts in pesos, which fell 19.0%. The Bank's consolidated market share of private deposits was 6.90% as of 1Q21. As of 1Q21, the non-performing loan ratio (NPL) reached 1.72%, with a 275.22% coverage ratio.

The accumulated efficiency ratio in 1Q21 was 72.5%, above 1Q20's 59.3%.

As of 1Q21, BBVA Argentina reached a regulatory capital ratio of 22.4%, entailing a $69.2 billion or 173.3% excess over minimum regulatory requirement. Tier I ratio was 21.7%.

or 173.3% excess over minimum regulatory requirement. Tier I ratio was 21.7%. Total liquid assets represented 72.0% of the Bank's total deposits as of 1Q21.

1Q21 Conference Call Thursday, May 27, 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time - ( 11:00 a.m. EST) To participate, please dial in:+ 54-11-3984-5677 ( Argentina)+ 1-844-450-3851 ( United States)+ 1-412-317-6373 (International) Web Phone: click hereConference ID: BBVA Webcast & Replay: click here

To access the full report please click here

About BBVA Argentina

BBVA Argentina (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the main shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The institution relies on solid values: "The customer comes first, We think big and We are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

Investor Relations contact

Ernesto GallardoChief Financial Officer

Inés LanusseInvestor Relations Officer

investorelations-arg@bbva.com ir.bbva.com.ar

