Banana Wave Innovates The Dairy-Free Milk Category With New Banana Milk

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy-free milks are dominating the beverage industry, due to the growing demand for healthier, plant-based options. Oat, soy and almond-based milks are becoming everyday staples amongst consumers, as the movement toward eco-friendly, animal-free products gains momentum. But, even with numerous alternative milk-types available, most, if not all fall short when it comes to taste and nutrition. Now, Banana Wave is revamping the category with a new, fruit-based oat milk that delivers superior wellness benefits and an enhanced flavor profile.

Banana Wave is the only vegan-friendly, alternative milk of its kind to deliver the health benefits of real, whole bananas, fiber-rich oat milk and vitamins like B-12 in a delicious formula. Fat-free, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and 100% natural, Banana Wave offers four products, including Original, Chocolate, Strawberry and a recently launched Mango flavor, all made with whole fruits. Each features a naturally sweet and creamy consistency - thanks to a base of whole, ripe bananas - and can be consumed on its own, or in smoothies, coffee, oatmeal, banana bread and other food recipes.

Banana Wave is packed with essential vitamins including A, B12, C, D and E, as well as high amounts of fiber, potassium and protein, naturally found in oats and bananas. Additionally, Banana Wave has no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or coloring. And, when compared to other major players in the alternative milk category, Banana Wave is the only, mainstream dairy-free milk that is completely free of fat and cholesterol.

CEO of Banana Wave and food industry veteran, Steven Gelerman has spent the last 30 years developing classic food staples with a healthy twist. He is now dominating the non-dairy category with his signature, Banana Wave formula. "While looking for a milk alternative for myself and my family, there wasn't an option available on the market that delivered the health benefits of dairy-free milk, with a taste that was comparable to the milk products we all grew up on," said Steven. "I wanted to bring a product to market that didn't require consumers to sacrifice great flavor for their wellness. With Banana Wave, I am proud to say that we've filled that void in the alternative milk category."

With less than two years at retail, Banana Wave products have been embraced by health-conscious shoppers and the grocery industry at large. Thanks, in part, to the growing demand for plant-based milk options, major retailers such as Food Lion, Giant, Market Basket, H-E-B, Meijer, Jewel Osco, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Amazon and more now carry the brand's 32 oz. and 8 oz. products in their grocery and produce aisles, nationwide. Each Banana Wave beverage retail for under $4.

For more information on Banana Wave, please visit: https://bananawave.love/. You may also visit us on Instagram at: @bananawave.love, and on Facebook at: facebook.com/drinkbananawave.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banana-wave-innovates-the-dairy-free-milk-category-with-new-banana-milk-301130712.html

SOURCE Banana Wave