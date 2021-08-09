BAMKO Named Top 3 Best Place To Work In Los Angeles For Third Time In Four Years

LOS ANGELES, Cal., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAMKO ®, the Branded Merchandise Division of the Superior Group of Companies, Inc. ™(NASDAQ: SGC), has been named the #3 Best Place To Work in Los Angeles among medium-sized companies for 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This marks the third time in four years that BAMKO has been recognized as one of the top three workplaces in Los Angeles and the fifth consecutive year that BAMKO has appeared on this list. BAMKO previously was named the #1 overall Best Place to Work in Los Angeles in both 2018 and 2020.

"It is incredibly gratifying to know that in the midst of such a challenging time, our employees continue to recognize the very special culture that we have here at BAMKO," said BAMKO President Jake Himelstein. "We are building something different. To us, a great culture comes from the sense of purpose that people get when they get outside of their comfort zones and strive for more. It has to do with the sense of community and connection they find in a workplace where they are surrounded by others who are on their own growth journeys. We want to challenge people to envision the best version of themselves and then to go do the work to bring that vision to fruition. That's who we are and it's what makes BAMKO special," said Himelstein.

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies. Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

