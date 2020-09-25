BambooHR Announces Winners Of Second Annual Scholarship Program

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced the winners of its second annual BambooHR Scholarship, awarding three passionate, creative university students with $5,000 to pursue their goals.

"The recipients of our scholarship are emblematic of individuals who will benefit from our mission at BambooHR to set people free to do great work," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "As more organizations recognize the influence employee experience has on overall business success, they'll be able to fully harness the power of their workforce. We're excited to support these future leaders as they prepare to join this new workplace."

Scholarship winners were chosen after a two step process. Each was required to write a personal statement about how they embrace and live one of BambooHR's seven core values: enjoy quality of life, make it count, grow from good to great, lead from where you are, assume the best, be open, and do the right thing. Second, applicants could choose to build an HR plan or create a short video highlighting their growth from good to great during their academic career.

This year's winners are:

"The BambooHR Scholarship means so much to me as I'll be able to pay my fall and spring tuition. The creation of my application was enjoyable and meaningful as I thought about the core value of growing from good to great, a motto I have tried to live by throughout my college career," said Deborah Bernadine Artus. "It will be great to pursue this school year without the stress of finances and focus solely on academics."

From recruitment and onboarding to performance management and employee engagement, the BambooHR cloud platform is a leading end-to-end system for the entire employee lifecycle for small to medium-sized businesses. Known for its workplace initiatives like paid-paid vacation, financial education support, and parenting classes, BambooHR leads today's employee experience evolution for its own employees and the company's 19,000 customers across 120 countries.

