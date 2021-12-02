Balzac's Coffee Roasters Appoints Christine Cruz-Clarke As Chief Executive Officer

Marketing and strategy veteran takes helm at the boutique coffee chain; Focus on sustainability continues as a clear direction ANCASTER, ON, Dec.

ANCASTER, ON, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Balzac's Coffee Roasters, the sustainable chain of boutiques inspired by European coffee culture, is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran executive Christine Cruz-Clarke as its new Chief Executive Officer. Effective immediately, Cruz-Clarke will oversee all company operations with a focus on growing the brand and driving continued commercial success.

"An executive of Christine's calibre, her years of relevant experience steering consumer-focused brands, along with her expertise in sustainability, made her a complete standout for this role," says Arlene Dickinson, General Partner of District Ventures Capital, which holds a majority ownership in Balzac's Coffee Roasters. "We are pleased to have her aboard and look forward to her contributions as CEO."

Cruz-Clarke brings over 18 years of experience to Balzac's, leading businesses and teams in CPG, Management Consulting and Sustainability in both Canada and Europe. Her experience includes senior roles with Mars Inc. where she led marketing and strategy for the conglomerate's global gum, mint and chocolate portfolios, as well as marketing and innovation roles at both The Hershey Company and Wrigley Canada.

"Value creation for a beloved Canadian brand like Balzac's starts with a deep understanding of the consumer," says Cruz-Clarke. "Translating that into more moments and experiences fuelled by Balzac's is what comes next. I am excited to help get us there."

Prior to joining Balzac's, Cruz-Clarke served as the General Manager for TerraCycle Canada, a leader in sustainable solutions which was recently named as one of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies. She has also held marketing and strategy roles with both Kraft Foods and Deloitte. Born in Toronto, Cruz-Clarke attended Western University.

About Balzac's Coffee Roasters

Established in 1993, Balzac's has seen continued success serving exceptional coffee and providing unique artisanal experiences to its 17 café communities across Ontario. Inspired by Honoré de Balzac's famous quote, "the Café is the People's Parliament," the 100 percent Canadian coffee company is dedicated to providing diligently sourced, sustainable, and local products, paired with a unique and inviting artisanal café experience.

To learn more, please visit www.balzacs.com

About District Ventures Capital

District Ventures Capital is a venture capital fund investing in innovative companies in the food & beverage and health & wellness sectors. The fund is led by General Partner, Arlene Dickinson. Venturepark is the leading ecosystem in Canada that focuses on the CPG space and brings capital, marketing support, programming and commercialization as support to the companies it invests in.

For more information, visit www.districtventurescapital.com

