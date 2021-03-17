Baltimore City Community College To Update Operations Using Ellucian's Banner SaaS

RESTON, Va. and BALTIMORE, Md., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that Baltimore City Community College (BCCC) has chosen to modernize its operations using Ellucian's SaaS technology. BCCC will be using Ellucian Banner's SaaS deployment option as part of its digital transformation to improve the overall student and employee experience.

Using Ellucian Banner, a cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, BCCC will integrate its systems to improve workflows and core operations across financial management, human capital management, financial aid, customer service and the College's Student Information System. In addition, BCCC will have more opportunities to leverage uniform data for decision-making using Ellucian Banner's SaaS platform.

"BCCC's transition to Banner is a major milestone in our overall digital transformation," said Dr. Debra L. McCurdy, president of Baltimore City Community College. "Consistent with our realignment priorities, a uniform technology platform will help to foster an operational framework that will underpin our success in meeting the needs of our students and sharpen our competitive edge. The implementation of this enterprise-wide application will shape our technological productivity and extend across many processes and procedures across the College."

"We are honored to welcome Baltimore City Community College to the Ellucian customer community," said Laura Ipsen, CEO and President, Ellucian. "Modernizing their technology operations will free up resources and enable BCCC to remain focused on their mission to equip students with the tools and skills needed for success. We applaud BCCC's commitment to both the students of today and the future, and look forward to partnering with them on their journey."

About EllucianEllucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Baltimore City Community College Baltimore City Community College (BCCC) is a fully accredited, public, two-year institution remotely serving more than 13,000 students annually through a variety of degree, certificate and certification program offerings. Founded in 1947, BCCC is the only urban community college in Maryland. Through the College's broad range of degree and workforce development programs, certificates and industry credentials, students can earn credits that transfer to four-year schools and receive training that leads directly to job placement. www.bccc.edu.

