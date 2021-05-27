Ballard Announces Follow-On Order For Fuel Cell Modules To Power 13 Solaris Buses In Frankfurt

VANCOUVER, BC and HOBRO, Denmark, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) - Get Report (TSX: BLDP) today announced purchase orders from Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. ("Solaris"; www.solarisbus.com), a leading European bus and trolleybus manufacturer and Ballard partner headquartered in Bolechowo, Poland, for 13 Ballard FCmove™ fuel cell modules to power 13 Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs) deployed with In-der-City-Bus GmbH ("ICB"), which operates bus routes in Frankfurt, Germany. Ballard plans to ship the modules in 2021 and the buses are planned for deployment in 2022.

Each of the single decker Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses is 12-meters (40-feet) long and is capable of traveling 350 kilometers (210 miles) on a single hydrogen refueling. The buses are designed for maximum passenger comfort and security, with amenities that include air conditioning, a modern passenger information system, built-in USB charging points, wheelchair access, and CCTV cameras.

The city of Frankfurt has targeted climate neutrality by 2050, including achievement of city traffic climate neutrality by 2030. ICB is committed to implementing climate protection goals in concert with Frankfurt's target and began an initiative to obtain fuel cell-powered buses in 2020. ICB plans to refuel its fuel cell buses with hydrogen at a central station located at its bus depot.

Javier Calleja, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. said, "Cities are responsible for 60% of CO2 emissions, so it is extremely important to allow the technologies used in every aspect of the city's operation to 'turn green' - including public transport. We are proud that the products offered by us contribute to this green transformation and that they have a tangible impact on improving the quality of life of city residents. I am very pleased to notice the growing interest in hydrogen buses which are a perfect supplement to our e-mobility portfolio."

Rob Campbell, Ballard Chief Commercial Operator added, "With the deployment of these 13 buses, Ballard modules will be powering a total of 80 Solaris buses in The Netherlands, Germany and Italy. The orders we are announcing today are indicative of the growing European and global adoption of zero-emission FCEBs, driven by recognized benefits that include superior total cost of ownership for bus fleet operators along with route flexibility, rapid refueling and long range zero-emission performance."

