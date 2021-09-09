Ball Corporation Prices $850 Million Of Senior Notes

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (BLL) - Get Ball Corporation Report announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of $850 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.125% Senior Notes due 2031 (the " Notes"). The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and other factors.

Ball Corporation (" Ball") intends to use the net proceeds from this offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem its 5.00% Senior Notes due March 2022, with any remaining net proceeds intended to be used for general corporate purposes.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers of this offering of the Notes.

Ball is making the offer under a shelf registration statement previously declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering will be made solely by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement, a copy of which may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn.: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005-2836, email: prospectus-CPDB@db.com, telephone: (800)-503-4611, BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146, e-mail: CorporatePDM@broadridge.com or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, phone: 1-866-471-2526.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. No offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and any such statements should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; and supply chain interruptions; c) the Company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, ESG reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; rates of return on assets of the Company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies both in the U.S. and in other countries, including policies, orders and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ball-corporation-prices-850-million-of-senior-notes-301372971.html

SOURCE Ball Corporation