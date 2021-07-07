Ball Bearings Market- AB SKF And JTEKT Corp., To Contribute To The Growth|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ball bearings market is poised to grow by $ 4.12 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
View our exclusive report on market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behaviour.
The report on the ball bearings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches and an increase in the adoption of automation in the manufacturing process.
The ball bearings market analysis includes the product, end-user and geography segments. This study identifies the rising demand for wind power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the ball bearings market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The ball bearings market covers the following areas:
Ball Bearings Market SizingBall Bearings Market ForecastBall Bearings Market Analysis Companies Mentioned
- AB SKF
- Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- JTEKT Corp.
- Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co. Ltd.
- LYC Bearing Corp.
- MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
- NSK Ltd.
- NTN Corp.
- Schaeffler AG
- The Timken Co.
Related Reports on Industrials Include: Centrifugal Pumps Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Blast Furnaces Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Industrial Valves and Actuators Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Geared Motors and Drives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Deep groove - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Angular contact - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Self-aligning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace and railway industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB SKF
- Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- JTEKT Corp.
- Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co. Ltd.
- LYC Bearing Corp.
- MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
- NSK Ltd.
- NTN Corp.
- Schaeffler AG
- The Timken Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/ball-bearings-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ball-bearings-market--ab-skf-and-jtekt-corp-to-contribute-to-the-growthtechnavio-301326437.html
SOURCE Technavio