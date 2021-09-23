Ball Announces New U.S. Beverage Can Plant In Nevada To Support Long-Term Growth Of Strategic Customers

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (BLL) - Get Ball Corporation Report announced today plans to build a new U.S. aluminum beverage packaging plant in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The multi-line plant is scheduled to begin production in late 2022 and is expected to create nearly 180 manufacturing jobs when fully operational.

"Our new North Las Vegas plant is Ball's latest investment to serve accelerating demand for our portfolio of infinitely recyclable aluminum containers," said Kathleen Pitre, president, Ball beverage packaging North & Central America. "The new plant is supported by numerous long-duration contracts for committed volume with our strategic global partners and regional customers and will enable us to serve customer and consumer needs for more sustainable aluminum beverage packaging while furthering our Drive for 10 vision."

Ball plans to invest nearly $290 million in its North Las Vegas facility over multiple years. The plant will supply a range of innovative can sizes to a variety of beverage customers. Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum cans, bottles and cups enable a truly circular economy in which materials can be and actually are used again and again. In fact, 75 percent of all aluminum ever produced is still in use today .

Ball chose the North Las Vegas location for its new facility due to its proximity to customer can-filling investments, increasing regional demand, the infrastructure in place, the regional labor base and the cooperation of state and local officials. Join us in leading the sustainability revolution. For more information about job opportunities at Ball's planned North Las Vegas plant or at any other location, visit jobs.ball.com . Apply now and be unstoppable at Ball.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

