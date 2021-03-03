Balancing Act At Diamond Chiropractic And Acupuncture

Bob Nilles of Diamond Chiropractic in Omaha settles seniors into a better quality of life

OMAHA, Neb., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiropractic care is a holistic practice that focuses on comprehensive wellness for patients at any age.

At Diamond Chiropractic, Dr Bob Nilles sees infants, young athletes and working professionals for a variety of reasons. He's also dedicated to serving the senior community.

Senior chiropractic care focuses on elderly individuals suffering from chronic and acute pain as well as balance and coordination issues, lack of flexibility and mobility, and improper alignment.

These issues make it more difficult to move around with ease and without pain from simple movements.

One of the things Dr Nilles said that many seniors don't realize is how their balance can change.

"Something as simple and bending over and picking something up off the floor or tilting their head back can cause them to lose their balance and fall," he said.

Senior patients can increase their balance by riding a bike or walking a straight line down the hallway at home on a regular basis. Introducing these kinds of simple changes in their daily routine can help seniors achieve an active and healthy lifestyle.

"Having time in the [chiropractor's room] getting adjusted is crucial, but if you can get them actively involved in their care that's going to help them even more," Nilles said.

Often seniors think they need to correct these conditions with surgery. However, such procedures are risky and could lead to even more complications down the road.

Instead, Nilles uses a method called the Zone Technique, which offers pain relief and overall better health to the imbalanced zone(s).

Using this method, he adjusts geriatric patient's musculoskeletal zone, responsible for movement and posture.

"The range of motion just isn't as good as what it used to be so we need to get those joints moving again," Nilles said.

For senior patients, miscommunication between the brain and the body's muscles can lead to conditions like arthritis, bursitis and spinal disc degeneration.

As the spine deteriorates with age, spinal discs, muscles and ligaments become weaker and dehydrated.

As a result of not being able to hold the weight they once could, joints can slip out of place, which leads to more slips, falls and other common accidents.

In addition, seniors often suffer from sciatic pain from arthritic conditions. While many are familiar with rheumatoid arthritis, the most common is osteoarthritis, which creates wear and tear on the body, creating additional calcification on the joints.

That's why, range of motion is often the focus of senior care at Diamond Chiropractic.

"We want patients to feel better as they walk out the door, knowing they're on the right path to better health."

With regular adjustments, seniors have decreased tissue inflammation around the spine and extremities, allowing blood to flow better with increased mobility and range of motion.

Find out more about senior care at Diamond Chiropractic or call 402-505-4414.

