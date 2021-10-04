Balance Point Capital Holds Final Close On Latest Flagship Fund, Exceeds Target

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), has held a final close on Balance Point Capital Partners V, LP ("BPCP V" or the "Fund") with capital commitments of approximately $580 million, exceeding the Fund's initial target of $425 million. BPCP V received significant commitments from both existing and new investors, including public and private pension funds, insurance companies and other asset allocators.

BPCP V is Balance Point's sixth investment vehicle and is designed to capitalize on investment opportunities in the lower middle market by providing differentiated, credit-oriented financing solutions. BPCP V will focus on directly originating, underwriting and actively managing a diversified portfolio of customized private debt and equity investments. The Fund's flexible product suite will invest across the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unitranche debt, subordinated debt and equity.

Seth W. Alvord, Managing Partner of Balance Point, stated "We are extremely pleased with the strong reception BPCP V received from both new and returning limited partners. We believe this level of investor support is a direct result of the strong and consistent performance of the Balance Point team since 2007. BPCP V provides us with the capital necessary to continue executing upon our strategy of being the partner of choice for companies and private equity investors seeking customized financing solutions to provide both operational flexibility and to support strategic growth."

Justin M. Kaplan, a Partner of Balance Point, added "We are deeply grateful for the support and ongoing trust of our existing and new limited partners. We see exciting opportunities to deploy capital in the lower middle market and BPCP V will enable us to continue providing value-added solutions to companies and sponsors while leveraging the core strengths of our platform: certainty, flexibility and customization."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management as of September 2021, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Media Contact: Justin Kaplan, Partner Office: (203) 652-8264 Email: jkaplan@balancepointcapital.com

