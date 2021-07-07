Bakuage Offers Prize Of 120 Million JPY To Whoever Solves Collatz Conjecture, Math Problem Unsolved For 84 Years

TOKYO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

- Highest Prize for Any Unsolved Problem in Mathematics -

Bakuage Co., Ltd. headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo, announced on July 7, 2021, that it is offering a prize of 120 million Japanese yen (*) to anyone who has revealed the truth of the Collatz conjecture, an unsolved mathematical problem.

(*) 120 million Japanese yen is about US$1,085,000 ( 1US$= JPY110.50 as of June 29, 2021).

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106706/202106236656/_prw_PI1fl_dI1163aV.png

- What is Collatz conjecture?

The Collatz conjecture is one of unsolved problems in mathematics. It is a conjecture that repeatedly applying the following sequences will eventually result in 1: starting with any positive integer, divide it by 2 in the case of an even number and multiply it by 3 and add 1 in the case of any odd number. The conjecture is named after Lothar Collatz, who introduced the idea in 1937. Since then, it has remained unsolved with its truth not yet verified.

Background of prize

Prize money is sometimes offered on an unsolved problem in mathematics. For example, a prize of $1 million was posted for the solution to each of seven unsolved millennium problems announced by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000. Bakuage decided on the latest prize, hoping to contribute to the development of mathematics. The company has chosen the Collatz conjecture because it thought many people can be easily interested in the problem, which itself is easy to understand.

Prize rules

A prize of 120 million Japanese yen will be paid to whoever has elucidated the truth of the Collatz conjecture.

For details, please visit the following prize site.

Prize site: https://mathprize.net/posts/collatz-conjecture/

Other notes

*If the contents of this press release and the abovementioned prize rules do not agree with each other, the prize rules mentioned on the prize site shall take precedence.

