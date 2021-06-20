Bakery Market: Analysis Of Key Drivers And Trends

COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Campbell Soup Co. and Flowers Foods Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bakery market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

The global bakery market is expected to grow by USD 165.49 billion according to the Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%.

The bakery market is driven by the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets. In addition, the increased snacking and indulgence consumption is also anticipated to boost the growth of the bakery market.

Major Five Bakery Companies:

Associated British Foods Plc

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Flowers Foods Inc.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Bakery Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Bread and rolls - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cakes and pastries - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cookies - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bakery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

