Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes (BKR) - Get BAKER HUGHES COMPANY CLASS A Report announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on November 12, 2021 to holders of record on November 2, 2021.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (BKR) - Get BAKER HUGHES COMPANY CLASS A Report is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005489/en/