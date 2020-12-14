Baker Hill Leadership Receives Recognition Throughout 2020

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, is proud to announce that Anna O'Nan, the company's Chief Financial Officer, has been named Top Honoree for private companies (revenue under $100M) in the Indianapolis Business Journal's CFO of the Year award program.

This program recognizes Indiana's top financial leaders for their outstanding performance amongst public, private, and not-for-profit companies. Honorees are judged on several merits, including their dedication to the organization's overall growth, their community involvement, and their ethical standards. O'Nan's nomination recapped her commitment to the advancement of women professionals and her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During all times, but especially during the pandemic, Anna keeps all associates and company functions performing at a high level," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "Anna is key to our success. She is steady, never falters, and handles pressure extremely well while keeping everyone else calm. Her presence as a member of our executive leadership team has been critical to our overall success as a company."

This is the latest Indianapolis-based recognition for Baker Hill. Earlier this year John Watts, Senior Vice President of Operations, was named a Top Honoree in the Indianapolis Business Journal's CTO of the Year program. Mike Horrocks, Vice President of Product Management, was named a member of the Tech 25 2020 class, presented by TechPoint. Both Watts and Horrocks were renowned for their outstanding innovation and leadership in the Indianapolis tech space.

"I'm pleased to join John and Mike in representing Baker Hill," said O'Nan. "I know we are all proud to have such a great team of employees and we know that these accolades are reflective of the hard work of many people. It's an honor to get to work alongside so many talented colleagues each day."

With over 35 years of industry expertise, Baker Hill is providing guidance and support to both new and existing financial services clients experiencing an increase in demand for business loans. As financial institutions look to stay sound during a period of increased uncertainty, Baker Hill is also a resource and leader for portfolio risk management.

